Coroner: Pa. man killed in crash when motorist ran red light


Published: Fri, April 28, 2017 @ 2:30 p.m.

GREENBURG, Pa. (AP) — Westmoreland County’s coroner says a motorist was killed in a crash when another driver ran a red light while speeding.

Authorities say 72-year-old Richard McLaughlin was turning onto Route 30 in Unity Township when his car was hit by the other vehicle Thursday night in the township. He died at a hospital of multiple blunt force injuries.

Authorities have not released the name of the other driver and police continue to investigate the crash.

