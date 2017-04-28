JOBS
Boardman woman faces drug-possession charge


Published: Fri, April 28, 2017 @ 1:24 p.m.

BOARDMAN — A township woman faces a drug-possession charge after police said they found she had prescription pills in other people's names. 

Charged is Tabitha Fitzpatrick, 30, of Melrose Avenue. 

Fitzpatrick was a passenger in a vehicle a police officer stopped Thursday on Market Street, according to a police report. 

Police said they found two prescriptions for Hydrocodone, an opioid pain medication, in her purse. One contained 58 pills, the other contained 24. Neither were in Fitzpatrick's name, according to police. 

She is scheduled to appear for arraignment Tuesday in Mahoning County Area Court. 

