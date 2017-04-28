JOBS
Accident may have led to man's death on North Side


Published: Fri, April 28, 2017 @ 10:30 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police say a man who was found bleeding heavily outside a Logan Avenue garage this morning bled to death after he broke into the business and slashed his arm on a glass door inside.

Police were called about 12:25 a.m. and found Lawrence Reed, 49, lying outside the business. An officer said he appeared to be lifeless but the officer found a faint pulse and called for an ambulance.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said Reed was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital but he died from blood loss.

Blackburn said Reed was at the business to get some property he thought belonged to him and got inside by breaking through a garage door. Inside the business, he broke an interior door that was made of glass to get his property and when he reached inside to unlock that door a jagged piece of glass cut him.

