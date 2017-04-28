WARREN — City police responded to two suspected heroin overdoses late Thursday.

About 11:55 p.m. police were called to a restaurant parking lot on North Road Southeast for a report of a man slumped over in a car. They found Charles Wallace, 30, of Barclay-Messerly Road in Leavittsburg, in the driver’s seat, sweating profusely. An officer performed first aid on him until paramedics arrived, reports said.

Reports said on the passenger’s seat police found a burnt spoon, a needle, a syringe and a plastic bag with suspected heroin inside. Wallace was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He could be charged with possession of heroin if the powder in his car turns out to be heroin.

About 9:50 p.m., police were called to a home in the 3000 block of Solar Street Northwest, where reports said Joshua Hill, 31, called them about a woman who had overdosed in his home. Reports said Hill had a backpack in his hands when he greeted police and put it next to the victim, who was removed by paramedics.

In the bag were two spoons, and a syringe, reports said. Hill was taken to the hospital as well because of his behavior and issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.