JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

$1M bond set for Ohio woman charged in fire that killed roommate


Published: Fri, April 28, 2017 @ 1:44 p.m.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman charged with murder and aggravated arson in a fire that killed her roommate has been ordered held on $1 million bond.

A judge in Dayton also entered a not-guilty plea Thursday for 56-year-old Michelle Schubert and appointed an attorney for her.

Schubert was jailed and couldn’t be reached for comment. Her attorney, Jay Carter, declined to comment today.

The charges stem from the Jan. 11 fire that killed 58-year-old Edwana Hodge.

Authorities say emergency personnel responding to a reported apartment fire found Hodge dead from smoke inhalation.

Schubert, who was injured in the fire, was indicted this week.

Police say witnesses reported seeing people in the apartment arguing all day before the fire.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes