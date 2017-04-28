DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman charged with murder and aggravated arson in a fire that killed her roommate has been ordered held on $1 million bond.

A judge in Dayton also entered a not-guilty plea Thursday for 56-year-old Michelle Schubert and appointed an attorney for her.

Schubert was jailed and couldn’t be reached for comment. Her attorney, Jay Carter, declined to comment today.

The charges stem from the Jan. 11 fire that killed 58-year-old Edwana Hodge.

Authorities say emergency personnel responding to a reported apartment fire found Hodge dead from smoke inhalation.

Schubert, who was injured in the fire, was indicted this week.

Police say witnesses reported seeing people in the apartment arguing all day before the fire.