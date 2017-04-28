Youngstown State head men's basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun spent his 30th day on the job speaking to the Curbstone Coaches at the Drakes Landing Banquet Center. And he didn’t temper expectations when speaking about the team he inherited.

“[The Horizon League] can be won and it can be won right away,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun called the league wide open with Oakland and UIC being expected strong contenders next year. But Calhoun hopes his team’s new style next year provides dividends as well.

“We will dictate the tempo,” Calhoun said. “We’re going to run. We’re going to get up and down the court. We’re going to shoot threes and dunk the ball. Basketball is supposed to be played that way in my opinion.

“We’re going to do that in Youngstown and we’re going to do it right away.”

