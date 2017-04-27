YOUNGSTOWN

Song and dance filled the ground floor of the Youngstown Business Incubator Thursday night during the Youngstown State University President’s Gala.

The event included performances by more than 25 student groups and featured more than 100 students from YSU’s College of Creative Arts and Communication.

YSU President Jim Tressel said the event was a “resounding success,” praising the students, faculty and the collaboration between the YBI and the university.

Tressel said he hoped to see further collaboration and integration from student groups and downtown entities in the future.

Student volunteers greeted guests at the entrance to the YBI campus’s newest building – the former home of The Vindicator’s newsroom and other departments, where guests were welcomed on a red carpet through a white awning. Students from YSU’s communication department live-streamed the event over the internet.

The musical theatre students performed songs from their recent rock showcase.

