Youngstown State head men's basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun announced Thursday the Penguins will be playing DePaul, Butler and Utah State on the road next season.

These games are all "buy games" where the opponents will not make a return trip to Beeghly Center, but will pay the Penguins for next season's game.

Contracts with DePaul and Butler have been finalized but the contract with Utah State has not been finalized. Although Calhoun did say Thursday the contract with Utah State is worth $90,000.

Butler was formally a member of the Horizon League before moving on as a member of the Big East. YSU owns a 3-21 historical record with the Bulldogs.

The Penguins are 0-2 historically against DePaul, last playing in the 2001-02 season. YSU has never played Utah State in men's basketball.