YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown City School District garden-building kickoff scheduled for Saturday has been rescheduled for May 6 because of expected rain.

From 8:30 to 1:30 p.m. May 6, volunteers including parents, students and community members will install 80 raised beds at Chaney and East high schools; Harding, Martin Luther King, Paul C. Bunn, Taft, Williamson and William Holmes McGuffey elementary schools; Rayen Early College Middle School; Programs of Promise at Wilson, Discovery at Kirkmere and Discovery Transitions to Careers at Volney.