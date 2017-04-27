AUSTINTOWN — Police charged a man for carrying a concealed weapon after reportedly finding him passed out in his car late Wednesday night.

Matthew Pierce, 33, of Youngstown, was hanging out the door of his car when officers arrived at a North Meridian Road gas station. Pierce was unconscious and police said there was vomit on his pants and car door.

When he awoke, Pierce told police he had a few mixed drinks before leaving the restaurant he works at and thought he did the right thing by pulling into the gas station instead of continuing to drive.

Police said they saw a suspected marijuana cigarette in the car's ashtray and found a loaded .357 revolver in the glove box during a search.

Pierce faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated.