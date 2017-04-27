JOBS
Youngstown cops find fentanyl after South Side traffic stop


Published: Thu, April 27, 2017 @ 10:44 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police found two bags of suspected fentanyl about 3:05 p.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop at Oak Hill and Breaden avenues for an improper turn.

John Miles, 30. of South Forest Street, a passenger, had a crack pipe in his lap when police approached the car, reports said. When he was searched, officers found a bag of suspected fentanyl and a dose of suspected fentanyl in a folded-up lottery ticket, reports said.

Miles was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a felony charge of possession of drugs and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

