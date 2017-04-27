JOBS
YMTA to host spring honors recital


Published: Thu, April 27, 2017 @ 8:58 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Music Teachers Association will host its spring honors recital at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Butler North, 524 Wick Ave.

The performance is free, and features memorized pieces on various instruments. Students are 5- to 19-years-old.

The YMTA high school scholarship winner is Max Lee. Students performing will be Alex McElhaney, Destra Wray, Lucy Miller, Lana Tonkinson, Cameron Logar, Sophie Miller, Tyler Opsitnik, Julia Stratton, Maddison Kutch, Luka Steeb, Emily and Ava Wolfe, Amy Jiang, Isabella Henceroth, William Boyd, Armond Giovannone, Benjamin Martin, Jacklyn Ko, Anna Joy, Madison Carl, Phillip Naples, Hailey Lewis, Mara Humphries, Jonathan Wagley, Jack Cross, Beverly Sipp, Gregory Halley and Kate Li.

Teachers represented will be Fanny DiDomenico, Rick Barber, Sean Baran, Nancy McNeal, Nelya Stefanides, Alyssa Titi, Laura Kunkel, Ann Nutter, Jason Volovar, Carol Childers, Gina Bagnoli, Allyson Reed, Dan Barber and Diane Yazvac.

For information, visit the Facebook page Youngstown Music Teachers.

