BOARDMAN — A township woman faces a drug-related charge after being pulled over for impaired driving.

Amy Niddel, 37, of Woodview Avenue, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired and failure to yield, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Wednesday.

After Niddel failed a field sobriety test, police reportedly found in her vehicle a crack pipe and a bag containing a plastic bowl, tweezers, and a piece of a bag with white residue inside, according to a police report.