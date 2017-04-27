JOBS
Woman faces charges after Boardman traffic stop


Published: Thu, April 27, 2017 @ 3:13 p.m.

BOARDMAN — A township woman faces a drug-related charge after being pulled over for impaired driving.

Amy Niddel, 37, of Woodview Avenue, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired and failure to yield, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Wednesday.

After Niddel failed a field sobriety test, police reportedly found in her vehicle a crack pipe and a bag containing a plastic bowl, tweezers, and a piece of a bag with white residue inside, according to a police report.

