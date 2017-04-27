WARREN — Police and probation agents for the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday found two loaded semiautomatic handguns, suspected heroin and crack cocaine and $688 cash inside a home in the 1600 block of Woodbine Avenne SE.

Reports said police were called about 4:35 p.m. to assist the probation agents, and when they arrived they found a .45-caliber handgun on a couch. During a search of the home, they also found a .40-caliner handgun, reports said.

Several rounds of ammunition were also found as was a beaker with a dried-up powdery residue inside, a digital scale and sandwich bags.

A man who lives at the home, Frank Cross III, 32, was taken into custody on a probation violation, reports said, and taken to the county jail. Reports said he may face drug charges after tests are done on the suspected drugs found in the home.