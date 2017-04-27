WARREN — Police and probation agents for the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday found two loaded semiautomatic handguns, suspected heroin and crack cocaine and $688 cash inside a home in the 1600 block of Woodbine Avenne SE.
Reports said police were called about 4:35 p.m. to assist the probation agents, and when they arrived they found a .45-caliber handgun on a couch. During a search of the home, they also found a .40-caliner handgun, reports said.
Several rounds of ammunition were also found as was a beaker with a dried-up powdery residue inside, a digital scale and sandwich bags.
A man who lives at the home, Frank Cross III, 32, was taken into custody on a probation violation, reports said, and taken to the county jail. Reports said he may face drug charges after tests are done on the suspected drugs found in the home.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.