YOUNGSTOWN

Project MORE gives Taft Elementary students extra opportunities to better their reading and comprehension skills.

“The mission of Project MORE, Mentoring in Ohio for Reading Excellence, is to help every student maximize their reading potential, no matter their ability level,” according to the Project MORE website.

The project brings community members into Taft to help students enhance their reading skills.

“It is just phenomenal,” said intervention specialist Linda Olinik.

Olinik said when she started implementing the program three years ago, she saw the benefits almost immediately.

“I saw the students displaying good-reader habits,” she said.

Some of these habits include looking back in the text for better comprehension or using context clues to figure out word meanings.

By having community members come in to work with students, Olinik said students become more complex readers with one-on-one instruction the volunteers enable.

