BOARDMAN

A Boardman man surrendered to police at Mahoning County Area Court here this evening.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, police issued a warrant for the arrest of Steven Schaefer in the fatal overdose of 48-year-old Billie Beshara. Schaefer faces misdemeanor charges of failure to report a death and abuse of a corpse, WFMJ reported.

Police Chief Jack Nichols said police identified Schaefer near Beshara’s body through surveillance footage taken after Beshara’s husband had reported her missing March 4. She had last been seen on March 3.

Beshara’s body was found in her vehicle, parked behind Nicolinni’s and Starbucks restaurants, March 7. Investigators said it was parked there for more than a day.

The Mahoning County coroner’s office reported that an autopsy did not yield any signs of natural death, such as a heart attack or stroke, nor were any abrasions or contusions found that would indicate someone had harmed her. The coroner’s officer revealed her body did contain fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and alcohol at the time of her death, WFMJ reported.

Schaefer was told to go from Boardman Court to the Boardman Police Station to be booked on the charges and was then released.