COLUMBIANA — Resurfacing is expected to begin Monday on sections of state Routes 164 and 344 in Columbiana County.

More than two miles of Route 164 will be resurfaced from county Road 440 to the city limit of Columbiana.

Also, more than five miles of Route 344 will be resurfaced from two miles west of Leetonia to Route 164, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The contractor for this $1.13 million project is Shelly Co. of Thornville, Ohio. The completion date is Oct. 31.