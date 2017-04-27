AUSTINTOWN — Penn National Gaming Inc., the parent company of Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course in Austintown, today reported adjusted earnings of $221.7 million for the first quarter of 2017.

The adjusted earnings exceeded the $212.9 million generated during the first quarter last year and the company’s forecast of $209.3 million.

“Penn National delivered a strong first quarter with operating results exceeding both our original and updated guidance,” said Timothy J. Wilmott, chief executive officer of Penn National, in a statement. “Throughout the quarter we made continued progress against our primary strategic initiatives as we continued to ramp the results of newer properties and again grew consolidated property operating margins.

