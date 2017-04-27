JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Penn National post strong 1Q earnings


Published: Thu, April 27, 2017 @ 9:57 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Penn National Gaming Inc., the parent company of Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course in Austintown, today reported adjusted earnings of $221.7 million for the first quarter of 2017.

The adjusted earnings exceeded the $212.9 million generated during the first quarter last year and the company’s forecast of $209.3 million.

“Penn National delivered a strong first quarter with operating results exceeding both our original and updated guidance,” said Timothy J. Wilmott, chief executive officer of Penn National, in a statement. “Throughout the quarter we made continued progress against our primary strategic initiatives as we continued to ramp the results of newer properties and again grew consolidated property operating margins.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes