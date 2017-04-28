JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Park foundations plan merger to create conservancy


Published: Thu, April 27, 2017 @ 8:57 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Two charitable organizations that support Mill Creek MetroParks are looking to merge and create a conservancy.

The Mill Creek Park Foundation and Friends of Fellows Riverside Gardens plan to form the Volney Rogers Conservancy.

The Mill Creek Park Foundation supports the entire park system, while the Friends of Fellows Riverside Gardens focuses only on the park’s gardens.

The proposed conservancy would operate as a public-private partnership. The organization’s name would pay tribute to Volney Rogers, a Youngstown lawyer who secured land for Mill Creek Park at the end of the 19th century.

The conservancy would follow the example of a conservancy created for Cuyahoga Valley National Park in the Cleveland-Akron area. Benefits of the conservancy model include the ability to leverage economies of scale and eliminate redundancies presented by multiple smaller organizations.

Friends leaders said financial headwinds make the conservancy seem like an increasingly attractive option.

“We can continue to manage decline or we can move forward in a creative way.” said Friends president Paul Hagman,

Read MORE in Friday's VINDICATOR.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes