ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania father accused of forcing his 10-year-old son to do pushups as punishment and then throwing him across a room is heading to court.

The Altoona Mirror reports 30-year-old Richard Young II will be tried in Blair County Court on child-endangerment charges. Prosecutors say he also made the child hold barbells above his head as part of the punishment for drawing on a wall with a crayon.

Young’s lawyers say his actions didn’t amount to child endangerment and they were legal in the state of Pennsylvania.

Magisterial District Judge Todd Kelley says while he agrees parents can use force to discipline their children, “there are some issues here that need to be addressed at the higher court.”

Young is due in Blair County Court on June 2.