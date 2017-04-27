JOBS
Northern Ohio man dies after explosion during fuel transfer


Published: Thu, April 27, 2017 @ 9:03 a.m.

MILAN, Ohio (AP) — A workplace safety agency is investigating the death of a man hurt in an explosion while transferring fuel between hauling trucks at a northern Ohio business.

The Sandusky Register reports 70-year-old Thomas Layton, of Sandusky, died Tuesday at a hospital after the explosion that morning.

It occurred at Coles Energy in Milan Township, roughly 50 miles west of Cleveland. Milan fire Chief Brian Rospert says it appears the cause was a static charge while fuel vapors were in the air.

A spokesman for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says its inspectors are investigating the workplace fatality.

The newspaper says the Coles corporate office didn’t return calls Wednesday.

Layton’s widow says Coles Energy officials had remained with her throughout Tuesday.

