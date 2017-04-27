JOBS
More than 100 Hispanic-owned businesses plan Reading, Pa., strike


Published: Thu, April 27, 2017 @ 2:48 p.m.

READING, Pa. (AP) — More than 100 Hispanic-owned businesses in and around the eastern Pennsylvania city of Reading plan to close Monday.

The move organized by Make the Road PA is to celebrate International Workers’ Day but also to protest the immigration policies of the Trump Administration.

The Berks County business owners have signed a pledge to close that day, and are urging people not to shop that day.

Reading and Berks County have some of the highest concentrations of Hispanic residents in the state.

The group is also planning marches in Reading and Harrisburg that day.

