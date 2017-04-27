JOBS
Man dares Youngstown cops to search his car, they did, they found drugs


Published: Thu, April 27, 2017 @ 11:10 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man who drove away from police about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday and dared them to search his car was issued citations for fleeing and eluding and possession of marijuana.

Officers tried to pull over a car driven by Arquise C. Miller, 26, of Canfield Road, for running a stop sign. Instead, reports said Miller failed to stop and went around the block before stopping at West Judson Avenue and Market Street because of heavy traffic.

Reports said Miller told police: “You can go ahead and search the car. It’s the cleanest car you’ll find.”

Officers found a marijuana cigar in an ashtray, reports said.

