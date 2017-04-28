YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Board of Elections will be rolling out a new system Tuesday that allows residents to track election results online, both across the county and precinct by precinct.

Mahoning County is the first in the state to use the TotalVote election night reporting system, a product of South Dakota-based BProInc. The system is used in 10 states and 350 counties nationwide.

Tom McCabe, deputy elections board director, said the system cost about $10,000 and will be easier to use for voters and media organizations. The county currently uploads PDF printouts created by its tabulation system, and precinct by precinct results are not easily available.

George Munro, government outreach director for BPro, demonstrated the system. He said the results won’t update in real time, since the system does not tabulate votes, but they will quickly become available as the county enters results into the system.

