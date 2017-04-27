JOBS
Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 32


Published: Thu, April 27, 2017 @ 4:46 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN - A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 32 people including Steven Timmins, 30, whose address is listed as 110 Fifth Ave., or the Mahoning County jail.

photo

Steven Timmins mug

Indicted on direct presentment was Ronald Shaffer Jr., 24, who also has the jail listed as his address; Kenneth L. Hubbard, who has no age listed but an address of Applecrest Court in Boardman; and Daniel Nathaniel Dixon Jr., who also has no age listed but an address of Silliman Street.

photo

Ronald Shaffer mug

Timmins, Hubbard and Shaffer all face several counts of burglary, theft and receiving stolen property and engaging in a pattern of a corrupt activity, for burglaries and break ins in Boardman, New Springfield, Youngstown, Petersburg and North Lima.

Dixon faces a single count of receiving stolen property.

The grand jury also indicted Tena Garver, 47, on felonious assault with a firearm specification and domestic violence.

photo

Tena Garver mug

On Mar. 14, reports say police were called to the Chelsea Court apartments on South Avenue about in reference to a shooting. There, the victim reported he had been shot by a stranger while taking out the garbage.

Further investigation revealed, however, the shooting actually stemmed from a domestic altercation. Police said the pair gave conflicting stories about the cause of the argument, but both confirmed they had been arguing and that Garver had shot him.

The grand jury also indicted Leah Miles, 25, East Princeton Avenue, on possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

photo

Leah Miles mug

On Mar. 20, reports say a police officer reported seeing a man come out of Sears at the Southern Park Mall and put two shopping bags in the trunk. A store employee then flagged down the officer to report that the man had stolen from the store.

After stopping the vehicle on U.S. Route 224, officers questioned the vehicle’s three occupants. Police reportedly found drugs and paraphernalia – such as a crack pipe, hypodermic needles, and a suspected crack rock that tested positive as cocaine, among other items

