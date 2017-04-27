YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners adopted a resolution of necessity today to buy a full-body security scanning system for the county jail.

The airport-style X-ray system is to be acquired for $127,500 from OD Security North America LLC of College Station, Texas, through the Ohio Department of Administrative Services.

“What we really want it for is to keep the drugs out of the jail, but it’s also beneficial for keeping weapons out of the jail,” said Sheriff Jerry Greene.

The system, which can detect metallic and nonmetallic objects, will be installed by mid-June in the jail’s booking area to scan incoming inmates, the sheriff said.

In other business today:

• Commissioners authorized a $1,000 sponsorship grant from county hotel bed-tax monies for the 19th annual Youngstown State University Summer Festival of the Arts on July 8 and 9.

• Theresa Valek, chief coroner’s investigator, announced the establishment of a scholarship for forensic science majors within the Youngstown State University Foundation in memory of Dr. Joseph Ohr, the county’s forensic pathologist, who died Saturday.

The commissioners’ next meeting will be at 10 a.m. May 5 in the county courthouse basement.