BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

BARNES, TERRANCE M 2/22/1971 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



BEILING, TRAVIS JAMES 9/25/1983 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Arrest Of Probationer



BELL, BRIANA LESHE 8/17/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License



BERKLEY, JKELSEY TATIANA 8/20/1997 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



CHARLTON, LEQUAN NEIL 8/31/1998 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

COTTLE, ERNEST K II 12/21/1984 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Accident Leaving Scene



GORDON, SHERRY L 5/16/1964 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault

GREENWALT, DUSTIN M SR 10/22/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Probation Violation



GURLEY, GODFREY LYNN 10/17/1980 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

HUNTER, JOHN 4/28/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass

MILLER, ASHLEY N 10/12/1987 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



MOORE, JOSEPH A 8/9/1984 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft

MYLES, JOHN WILLIE 6/22/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

PEARSON, WALTER K 2/9/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

PIERCE, MATTHEW D 3/7/1984 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons



SATTERTHWAITE, RAHEEM A 7/2/1989 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation



STORES, DEANDRE LAMAR 2/22/1995 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Tampering w/ Evidence



WOLFE, NICHOLAS LEE 11/2/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Aggravated Vehicular Assault; Vehicular Assault

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ALLISON, ANLYNN N 1/21/1993 4/15/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

BAIRD, ZACHARY R 8/2/1991 4/27/2017 BONDED OUT



BLAZO, STEVE E 1/14/1964 4/17/2017 TIME SERVED



BODNAR, SAVANNAH SUNSHINE 7/14/1995 3/6/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



BRAXTON, ERICA S 1/29/1993 4/21/2017 TIME SERVED



BROWN, CEERA RASHA 10/27/1991 4/26/2017 BONDED OUT



CLARK, DESMOND LEWIS CHRISTOPHER 11/30/1981 3/20/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



COXSON, KRISTI LYNN 10/11/1982 10/3/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CUNNINGHAM, BRUCE 2/25/1989 4/17/2017 TIME SERVED



DAVIS, SHAVONA DENISE 6/12/1988 3/22/2017 TEMP RELEASE



DICKSON, DENEISHA M 8/11/1994 4/26/2017 BONDED OUT

DURRETT, STEVEN 9/14/1970 4/23/2017 BONDED OUT



FANTONE, JENNIFER LYNN 7/15/1979 4/24/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



FLICK, ALVIN W JR 5/25/1982 4/7/2017 BONDED OUT



FOSTER, DEAN ALLEN 6/21/1968 4/23/2017 BONDED OUT



GILLIAM, JESSIE LEE 10/12/1981 3/5/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



GOOD, ALEAH A 3/14/1992 3/29/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



HODGE, MATTHEW D 11/10/1978 4/25/2017 TIME SERVED

MCMILLAN, KOREY C 10/24/1986 4/26/2017 BONDED OUT



MORAN, BRIAN J 5/10/1980 4/9/2017 BONDED OUT



MURRAY, EDWARD 3/12/1976 4/20/2017 TIME SERVED



NICOT, IVAN DAQUAN 3/22/1993 4/26/2017 BONDED OUT



REPICH, ELBERT BROWN 1/30/1999 4/25/2017 BONDED OUT



RUSSELL, VANESSA L 6/19/1994 4/19/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



STARKS, EDNA JEAN 7/19/1992 4/8/2017 BONDED OUT



VARI, LOUIS M 7/16/1974 3/28/2017 TIME SERVED



WARD, DONALD D III 8/1/1990 11/12/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



WASHINGTON, DANNY NMI 5/27/1957 3/27/2017 TIME SERVED



WEST, ELAINE 10/19/1959 4/26/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



YOUNG, ASHLEY LACEY MARIE 6/12/1993 2/23/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC