— Francisco Lindor has added game-changing power to his long list of skills.

Lindor’s two-run homer in the seventh inning lifted the Cleveland Indians over the Houston Astros 4-3 Thursday night. The 456-foot blast off Chris Devenski (1-1) landed in the visitors bullpen about 50 feet beyond the center field wall.

“I’m not supposed to be hitting the ball that far,” Lindor said with a laugh.

Indians manager Terry Francona watched Lindor make an All-Star team and help the Indians reach the World Series in his first full season in the majors. Nothing the switch-hitting shortstop does is a surprise anymore.

“Sometimes you need good players to step up,” Francona said.

Corey Kluber (3-1) struck out 10 and allowed three runs in seven innings as the defending AL champs took two of three from the AL West leaders.