CANFIELD — Join Eric Barrett, Ohio State University Mahoning County Extension educator, to learn about hydrangeas from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Canfield Fairgrounds building 44, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road.

At the workshop, you will receive a reference chart to use at a garden center and your own hydrangea to take home. Registration is $30 per person, and space and seating are limited. To register or learn more, call the county extension at 330-533-5538.