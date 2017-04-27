JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Hydrangea workshop is Monday in Canfield


Published: Thu, April 27, 2017 @ 11:30 a.m.

CANFIELD — Join Eric Barrett, Ohio State University Mahoning County Extension educator, to learn about hydrangeas from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Canfield Fairgrounds building 44, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road.

At the workshop, you will receive a reference chart to use at a garden center and your own hydrangea to take home. Registration is $30 per person, and space and seating are limited. To register or learn more, call the county extension at 330-533-5538.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes