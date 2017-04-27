JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

HUD secretary Ben Carson shares Kasich's view that 2016 race 'frustrating'


Published: Thu, April 27, 2017 @ 3:23 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ben Carson says he hasn't read the book by Ohio's governor, but says the two shared similar frustrations as 2016 Republican presidential candidates.

The Housing and Urban Development secretary is in Gov. John Kasich's home state this week on a national listening tour.

Carson now works for the pair's common 2016 rival, President Donald Trump. Kasich remains one of Trump's highest profile detractors.

In an Associated Press interview on the tour's first day Wednesday, Carson said he hadn't read Kasich's "Two Paths," released Tuesday. It challenges the election's tone of fear, hate and disrespect.

But Carson said he and Kasich were equally frustrated with the campaign "because we kind of wanted to talk about issues, and nobody else wanted to talk about issues. They just wanted fights and stuff."

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes