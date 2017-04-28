YOUNGSTOWN

Former 6th Ward councilwoman Janet Tarpley said now is the time for her to run for mayor.

“I can’t wait any longer, and I’m not getting any younger,” Tarpley said. “I have to put my energy in this right now.”

She filed her petition Thursday morning to seek the office, competing as an independent in this fall’s general election.

Tarpley served eight years on city council, through 2015. She failed in her bid for the Democratic nomination for state representative in 2014, losing to current state Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan, D-58th.

Tarpley considered running for mayor four years ago, but she said she didn’t see a way for her to win in an overcrowded field. This year, she made her intentions known early.

Mayor John A. McNally will compete against former city council president Jamael Tito Brown in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. Tarpley likes her chances against both potential competitors.

While Tarpley served on council as a Democrat, she said her experiences there validated her decision to run as an independent.

“Simply in my neighborhood, on my block, I had Republicans, Democrats, independents, straight people, gay people, black, white. Some of those people didn’t vote for me, but I represented each and every one of them,” she said. “As an independent, I’ll be open to represent everyone.”

