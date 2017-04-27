YOUNGSTOWN — Janet Tarpley, former 6th Ward councilwoman, filed her petition to run for mayor this morning.

Tarpley served eight years on city council, through 2015. She failed in her bid for the Democratic nomination for state representative in 2014, losing to current state Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan. Tarpley will be competing as an independent in this fall's election.

Tarpley said she considered running four years ago, but she didn't see a way for her to win in an overcrowded field. This year she made her intentions known early, and she said this is the right time for her to run.

She feels she can lend more honesty and integrity to the office than Mayor John A. McNally, and added she has been more involved with the city's operations than McNally's primary opponent Jamael Tito Brown in recent years.

Tarpley said running as an independent, instead of a Democrat, leaves her open to represent everyone in the city.

