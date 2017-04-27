WARREN

Randy Law, the ousted chairman of the Trumbull County Republican Party, is refusing to go quietly.

County party leaders unanimously voted out Law earlier this month.

Jane Timken, chairwoman of the Ohio Republican Party, has since affirmed that action was legitimate.

This week, county GOP Central Committee members voted 45-0 to appoint businessman Kevin Wyndham as the new chairman. Wyndham was the only person to receive a nomination.

Law, however, maintains he is still chairman.

Wyndham sent Law a formal letter Wednesday, ordering him to surrender keys to the party office within three days and cease referring to himself as the chairman in the media. The letter states Law is no longer a member of the county GOP’s Executive Committee, despite Law’s assertions to the contrary.

Wyndham wrote, “You are entitled to the opinion that you were unjustly removed, but the facts are clear, justified and accepted by the State and local Republican Party, that you are no longer the chairman of the TCGOP.”

Additionally, the letter orders Law to cease and desist running a Facebook page with the name “Trumbull County Republican Party.”

“Frankly, we’re very worried someone would see that page and think it’s us – and it’s not us,” Wyndham said Thursday. “It’s a misrepresentation.”

Law said this afternoon he had not seen the letter.

“I really have no interest in seeing it,” Law said of the letter. “It’s just more of the same bullying and buffoonery by liars and thugs.”

Law said he did not plan to meet Wyndham’s demands.

Read more about the dispute in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.