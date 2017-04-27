YOUNGSTOWN — The city board of control today approved a contract with an architect to conduct a preliminary design study for construction of a new fire station.

The fire department is considering consolidation of its main fire station downtown and one on Madison Avenue at a new location.

The board of control entered into a professional services agreement with Strollo Architects, at a cost of $47,500.

Fire Chief John O’Neill Jr. said he and the architect will begin looking at possible sites next week. An important consideration, he said, will be how any new location affects the department’s response times.

The board also took the final step needed on the city’s behalf for a project that will bring a hotel to the city’s downtown.

In December, city council agreed to loan $2 million to Youngstown Stambaugh Hotel LLC, a subsidiary of the NYO Property Group. The developer plans to build a DoubleTree by Hotel at the vacant Stambaugh Building on East Federal Street.

The board approved a development agreement and an enterprise zone agreement between Youngstown Stambaugh Hotel and the city.

“This is it. We’re ready to go,” Mayor John A. McNally said.

