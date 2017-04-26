— Youngstown State honored their male and female athletes of the year Wednesday night, honoring Derek Rivers from the football team and Jaynee Corbett from the track and field team.

Rivers, who is home with his family for the NFL Draft, racked up 58 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks the past season. Overall he was a three-time first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection and broke the school record for sacks in just 28 games. He is expected to be selected in this year’s NFL Draft.

Jaynee Corbett has won four Horizon League indoor titles and two outdoor titles since February 2016. She ranks first in the shot put, first in the discus and second in the hammer throw in the Horizon League this outdoor season. She can add to that total when YSU hosts the outdoor conference championship from May 5-7.