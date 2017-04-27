YOUNGSTOWN

A feasibility study will determine if the city should consider consolidating its main fire station downtown and one on Madison Avenue at a new location.

The board of control will vote today on paying $47,500 to Strollo Architects of Youngstown for work including preliminary designs, site selection and a cost estimate, said Mayor John A. McNally, its chairman.

The city is looking to find a new location for its No. 1 fire station at 420 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the nearby No. 7 station at 145 Madison Ave. on the North Side that also would house the department’s headquarters, vehicle maintenance, inspections and investigations departments as well as a fire rescue truck, a pumper and a ladder truck, said fire Chief John J. O’Neill Jr.

The chief said a new station ideally would be near Wick Park so it could service downtown and the city’s North and East sides.

The Strollo study will determine the projected cost of a new station. But O’Neill estimated it at about $4 million.

It will take a couple of months for the study to be finished, O’Neill said.

The consolidation also would reduce fire department personnel by seven through attrition, O’Neill said.

