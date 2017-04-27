MESOPOTAMIA

A woman killed late Tuesday in a shooting on state Route 87 was picking up her daughter after she had an argument with her boyfriend, detectives say.

Cathryn Lambert, 48, of Stow, was killed at about 11:35 p.m. in the 4000 block of Route 87 and her daughter, Tiffany Lambert, 26, was wounded. She is being treated at a Geauga County hospital.

Arrested is Tiffany Lambert’s boyfriend, Douglas Scott Day, 23, found a couple of hours later at the home of his mother in Roaming Shores in Ashtabula County.

Day is in the Trumbull County Adult Justice Center on $1 million bond after his arraignment in common pleas court on charges of aggravated murder and felonious assault.

The shooting stunned neighbors in this rural community, but many of them said they also felt relieved because the person who police think is responsible was caught right away.

“It’s pretty surprising,” said Dennis Wildman, who lives two doors from the home where Tiffany Lambert lived with her boyfriend, and who called 911. “Hardly anybody locks their doors.”

Trumbull County sheriff’s deputies arrived and found a car that had crashed through a fence and continued on, smashing into the front porch of another home.

Reports said Tiffany Lambert was outside the car with wounds to her back and shoulder. Her mother was inside the car with a gunshot wound to the neck and was not breathing.

Wildman said before he called 911 he could hear Tiffany Lambert screaming.

