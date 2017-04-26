YOUNGSTOWN — A woman found passed out in her car early Tuesday afternoon on Salt Springs Road and had to be revived with the opiate antidote Narcan was arrested on a charge of heroin possession.

Reports said an officer on patrol was flagged down about 1:05 p.m. for the woman, Annette Reitz, 46, of Lisbon, who was in her car on the side of the West Side road in the driver’s seat with a cigarette in her mouth, but she could not answer questions and was having problems breathing.

Paramedics arrived and administered the Narcan. When police looked in her purse for identification, they found a pill, a needle and a brown powder in a sandwich bag suspected to be heroin, reports said.

Reports said Reitz told police she came to the West Side to buy heroin and parked in an area near Leo Street, where a man who had arranged to meet her through a mutual female friend came to her car and sold her heroin for $40.

Reitz was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.