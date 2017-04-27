YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools 2017 Teacher of the Year said recognition should go to all the staff at Williamson Elementary School on the South Side.

“I’m nothing without them – the team,” said Dena Esmail, third-grade teacher and Teacher of the Year winner.

Esmail said the Williamson staff has done an excellent job with the many changes this school year.

“With the support of Ms. [Principal Michelle] Payich and our team, everything has been really smooth, and we’ve done an excellent job,” Esmail said. “I just appreciate the support of Ms. Payich. She’s kind of what builds our building up.”

Timothy Filipovich, chief of academics, accountability and assessment, said Esmail is just one of many great teachers nominated – 14 were nominated this year.

