Wet playground returning to Wick Recreation Area


Published: Wed, April 26, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

In several weeks’ time, visitors to Mill Creek Park’s Wick Recreation Area will have a new feature to enjoy.

Work is underway on a new wet playground area, bringing back a feature the recreation area used to offer.

The wet playground will be the fourth and final component of a revamped children’s play area developed several years ago. The new playground will be a “zero-depth water play environment,” according to information provided by the MetroParks.

It will include bubblers, sprays, cannons and dumping buckets.

That project, being built for $80,079.50 by Daniel A. Terreri & Sons, is expected to be complete before Memorial Day, Mill Creek MetroParks Planning Manager Justin Rogers said.

Another spring project is expected to start soon. Penn-Ohio Sealing Co., which was awarded the $99,567 contract, will start work on improvements to Volney Rogers Field’s tennis and basketball courts.

Read more about these and other improvements in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

