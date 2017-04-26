WARREN — Trumbull County, which has gone close to four months in 2017 without a homicide, has three possible homicides in the last three days.

Warren police are investigating the shooting death of a man near the Candlelight Apartments off of North Road Tuesday night.

A 911 call came in after 10 p.m. Tuesday that a body had been found inside a car on Harvard Drive Southeast, according to the Vindicator's broadcast partner WFMJ TV-21.

Detectives said a male victim had been shot at least once in the chest. His name was not provided.

Meanwhile, one woman died and another was injured in a domestic situation in Mesopotamia Township at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.