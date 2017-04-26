JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Warren police investigating shooting death near North Road


Published: Wed, April 26, 2017 @ 8:07 a.m.

WARREN — Trumbull County, which has gone close to four months in 2017 without a homicide, has three possible homicides in the last three days.

Warren police are investigating the shooting death of a man near the Candlelight Apartments off of North Road Tuesday night.

A 911 call came in after 10 p.m. Tuesday that a body had been found inside a car on Harvard Drive Southeast, according to the Vindicator's broadcast partner WFMJ TV-21.

Detectives said a male victim had been shot at least once in the chest. His name was not provided.

Meanwhile, one woman died and another was injured in a domestic situation in Mesopotamia Township at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes