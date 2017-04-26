WARREN — Police believe the same man may be responsible for two similar robberies late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

A man robbed the Sheetz gas station, 3379 Elm Road, on an undetermined amount of money, at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday by saying he had a gun, but he did not show one.

A man with a similar appearance also robbed a cashier of $92 at the McDonald’s restaurant, 595 South St., at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday. This suspect also said he had a gun but he did not show one.

The McDonald’s employee said the walked up asking for napkins, then said, “Give me all your money.” The man was thin and short and had a tattoo on his neck. The suspect walked down Chestnut Street and got into a silver car. Police said the man’s build and appearance were similar, as was the vehicle he used.