JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

The Vindicator seeks info on your upcoming summer concerts, fairs, other events


Published: Wed, April 26, 2017 @ 10:32 a.m.

The Vindicator will publish its annual Summer Fun issue on May 18. It lists information about outdoor concerts, festivals, fairs, cruise-ins, bike nights and other events.

To be included, send an email to wheretogo@vindy.com, or mail it to The Vindicator, Attn.: Entertainment Dept., 107 Vindicator Square, Youngstown, OH 44501.

Please include the name of the event, sponsor, dates and times, location, special attractions (fireworks, bands, food, etc.) and the name and phone number or email address of a contact person. The deadline is May 15.

For information, call 330-747-1471, ext. 1506.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes