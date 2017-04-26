The Vindicator will publish its annual Summer Fun issue on May 18. It lists information about outdoor concerts, festivals, fairs, cruise-ins, bike nights and other events.

To be included, send an email to wheretogo@vindy.com, or mail it to The Vindicator, Attn.: Entertainment Dept., 107 Vindicator Square, Youngstown, OH 44501.

Please include the name of the event, sponsor, dates and times, location, special attractions (fireworks, bands, food, etc.) and the name and phone number or email address of a contact person. The deadline is May 15.

For information, call 330-747-1471, ext. 1506.