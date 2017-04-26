JOBS
UPDATE | Warren police say Tuesday homicide victim was from Youngstown


Published: Wed, April 26, 2017 @ 10:13 a.m.

WARREN — A Warren police report says the man shot to death near the Candlelight Apartments off North Road on Tuesday night was William E. Anderson, 63, of Ohio Avenue in Youngstown.

Police were called to Harvard Drive Southeast at 10:06 p.m. and found Anderson in a car's driver seat.

When paramedics arrived, they pronounced him dead. Police said he had a gun shot wound in his neck.

Police were called to the location by someone who said he heard shots ring out. When he went outside, he saw a man in a car not moving.

