HUBBARD — The Ohio Department of Transportation says Interstate 80 to the U.S. Route 62 north ramp is open.

I-80 near the ramp had been closed for several hours today after an accident at 5:15 a.m. today involving a truck that was taking 165 pigs to slaughter.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol cited the driver from Pennsylvania for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.