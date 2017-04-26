JOBS
UPDATE | Bond set at $1M for man charged in Mesopotamia homicide


Published: Wed, April 26, 2017 @ 3:45 p.m.

WARREN — Bond of $1 million was set this afternoon for Douglas S. Day, 23, of Middlefield during an initial appearance on charges of aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder.

No plea was required during the hearing in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

A prosecutor's complaint charges Day with killing Cathryn Lambert, 48, and injuring Tiffany Lambert, 26, his girlfriend.

The shootings occurred Tuesday night at a house on Kinsman Road in Mesopotamia Township.

