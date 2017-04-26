MESOPOTAMIA — Trumbull County Sheriff's detectives and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation are on the scene after a woman was shot dead about 11:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of state Route 87.

A supervisor at the county 911 Center said more information is expected to be released shortly.

A woman reported that she and her mother had been shot in a car by her mother's boyfriend. There were so many shell casings found at the scene, investigators believe that two guns may have been used, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator's news partner.

A SWAT team was deployed in the Ashtabula County community of Roaming Rock Shores, where the boyfriend was said to have fled. He was later apprehended, WFMJ said.