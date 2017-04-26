WARREN — The Trumbull County coroner's office has ruled the death of Jane Larue Brown a homicide as a result of blunt dramatic injuries and an incision of the neck.
Brown, 84, of Church Hill-Hubbard Road, was found dead in her home about 6:15 a.m. Monday after neighbors called 911 about noises coming from a wooded area a couple hundred yards away.
When Liberty police arrived, they found Brown's Cadillac SUV on fire in a wooded area nearby. It led them to Brown's house and her body.
Police later arrested Sean Clemens, 33, her neighbor from across the street, who is charged in Brown's death.
