JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Trumbull County coroner: Jane Larue Brown's death is a homicide


Published: Wed, April 26, 2017 @ 8:57 a.m.

WARREN — The Trumbull County coroner's office has ruled the death of Jane Larue Brown a homicide as a result of blunt dramatic injuries and an incision of the neck.

Brown, 84, of Church Hill-Hubbard Road, was found dead in her home about 6:15 a.m. Monday after neighbors called 911 about noises coming from a wooded area a couple hundred yards away.

When Liberty police arrived, they found Brown's Cadillac SUV on fire in a wooded area nearby. It led them to Brown's house and her body.

Police later arrested Sean Clemens, 33, her neighbor from across the street, who is charged in Brown's death.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes