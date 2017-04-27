YOUNGSTOWN

Students will sow seeds for science Saturday morning throughout the Youngstown City School District.

They will install more than 80 raised-garden beds from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Chaney school campus, Paul C. Bunn Elementary, Programs of Promise at Wilson, Harding Elementary, Taft Elementary, Williamson Elementary, William Holmes McGuffey Elementary, East High, Martin Luther King Elementary, Discovery at Kirkmere and Discovery Transition to Careers at Volney.

The beds, built by Choffin Career and Technical Center students at no cost to the district, will contain several different plants including lettuce and tomatoes.

CEO Krish Mohip said school gardens are innovative teaching tools.

Specifically, having the gardens will help teach students both academics and healthy lifestyle lessons.

Read more about the project in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.