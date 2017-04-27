STRUTHERS

Jamie Dunn, a Democratic candidate for Struthers judge, was convicted of vehicular homicide in 1984 after driving drunk.

Dunn has since had his record expunged.

The Vindicator learned of the conviction this week via a tip called in to the newsroom.

Dunn, 67, is competing against Democrats James E. Lanzo, 45, the son of current Struthers Judge James R. Lanzo, and Dominic Leone, 39, the Struthers law director, in the May 2 primary.

The winner will advance to the November general election against Republican candidate Damian DeGenova, a Struthers magistrate.

Judge Lanzo has often appointed Dunn as a visiting judge in Struthers Municipal Court. The elder Lanzo said Wednesday he did not know about the 1984 conviction when he appointed Dunn.

Dunn collided head-on with Melvin Steer, 54, in 1981 while driving on state Route 14 near Salem, according to Vindicator files. Steer later died.

At the time of the crash, Dunn registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.14. In 1984, the limit was 0.10. The legal limit in Ohio is currently 0.08. This took effect in 2003.

In a conversation with The Vindicator this week, Dunn admitted he was drunk at the time of the crash, but said he does not suffer from addiction.

Read more about the situation in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.